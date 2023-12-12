Qatar Airways, HIA Welcome Iberia To Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways welcomed Iberia's first non-stop flight to Doha, from Madrid, Spain, Tuesday at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Iberia's new daily service complements Qatar Airways' two daily flights between the capital cities of Spain and Qatar and three daily flights between Barcelona and Doha.

“These services expand on our commitment to the Spanish market and support our joint ambition to expand the world's largest airline joint business between Qatar Airways, British Airways and Iberia,” the national airline said in a statement.

Through Madrid, London and Doha, the three strategic partners offer“unparalleled connectivity” to more than 200 destinations in Asia, Australasia, the Middle-East and Africa, with the most efficient transfers through their five-star hubs.

“As part of the unique partnership between Qatar Airways, British Airways and Iberia, passengers can enjoy the best service on the ground and in the air, while seamlessly connecting to their favourite destinations. The unique partnership between Qatar Airways, British Airways and Iberia offers more customers even greater flexibility, choice and value, and today's inaugural flight reinforces Qatar as a destination of choice in the region, and Hamad International Airport as a global gateway,” the statement said.

Passengers transferring through HIA, can also turn one holiday into two, availing themselves of stopover packages to Qatar, which include tours for passengers with over four-hour layovers or even overnight stays from one to four nights.

Qatar Airways chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori, said:“With the launch of Iberia flights, our valued customers including corporates and trade partners, can capitalise on the additional capacity between Madrid and Doha. The schedules complement each other and provide unparalleled access to hundreds of destinations across both networks."

The partnership also offers members of the airlines' loyalty programmes the benefit of a common currency - Avios. Members of Qatar Airways Privilege Club, Iberia Plus and British Airways Executive Club are able to collect and spend Avios on flights with all three airlines.

