Ball Screws Market Share Research Report [2024-2031] | 129 Pages

Ball Screws Market Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Ball Screws from 2017-2023, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2024-2031 By Applications (Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment, Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines, Others), Types (Internal Circulation Ballscrew, External Circulation Ballscrew), and By Regional Outlook. The Ball Screws market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2031).

NSK THK SKF Bosch Rexroth Schaeffler Altra Industrial Motion HIWIN Tsubaki Nakashima KSS Kuroda Nidec Sankyo PMI Yigong BTP ISSOKU KOYO TBI Motion Huazhu Jiangsu Qijian Screw Rod SBC Qidong Haosen TRCD Hanjiang Machine Tool OZAK Donglai

The Global Ball Screws market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A ball screw is a mechanical linear actuator that translates rotational motion to linear motion with little friction. A threaded shaft provides a helical raceway for ball bearings which act as a precision screw. As well as being able to apply or withstand high thrust loads, they can do so with minimum internal friction. They are made to close tolerances and are therefore suitable for use in situations in which high precision is necessary.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ball Screws market size is estimated to be worth USD 1656.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2399.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5Percent during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The major players in global ball screws market include NSK, THK, SKF, etc. The top 5 players occupy about 46Percent shares of the global market. APAC and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70Percent of the global market. Internal circulation ballscrew is the main type, with a share about 65Percent. Machine tools and injection molding machines is the main application, which holds a share about 57Percent.

The global Ball Screws market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ball Screws market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines Others

Internal Circulation Ballscrew External Circulation Ballscrew



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Ball Screws Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Ball Screws market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Ball Screws industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Ball Screws Industry.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ball Screws

1.2 Classification of Ball Screws by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Ball Screws Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Ball Screws Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.3 Global Ball Screws Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Ball Screws Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Ball Screws Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Ball Screws Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Ball Screws Market Drivers

1.6.2 Ball Screws Market Restraints

1.6.3 Ball Screws Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Ball Screws Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Ball Screws Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Ball Screws Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Ball Screws Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Ball Screws Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Ball Screws Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Ball Screws Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Ball Screws New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Ball Screws Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2023)

4.2 Global Ball Screws Market Forecast by Type (2023-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Ball Screws Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)

5.2 Global Ball Screws Market Forecast by Application (2023-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Ball Screws Revenue by Type (2017-2031)

6.2 Ball Screws Revenue by Application (2017-2031)

6.3 Ball Screws Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Ball Screws Revenue by Country (2017-2031)

6.3.2 United States Ball Screws Market Size and Forecast (2017-2031)

6.3.3 Canada Ball Screws Market Size and Forecast (2017-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Ball Screws Market Size and Forecast (2017-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

