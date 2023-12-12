Umerov, Zaluzhnyi And Syrskyi Present Awards To Ground Forces Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi presented awards to servicepersons of the Ground Forces.

Umerov said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Zaluzhnyi, we congratulated our soldiers and the Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Syrskyi, on the Day of the Ground Forces. Presented awards,” the minister posted.

He noted that the commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops briefed them on the situation in the eastern sector and the critical needs of Ukrainian soldiers to efficiently eliminate the enemy.



































In addition to frontline support and the critical needs of the army, they discussed the issue of training recruits and strengthening fortifications along the entire front line.

“We are trying to increase the delivery of weaponry to the front lines, launch production, broaden the options for acquiring UAVs (both reconnaissance and attack drones), and maintain daily communication with our partners,” Umerov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine marks Ground Forces Day on December 12.