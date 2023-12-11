Unresolved Issues In Congress Inspire Putin, His Sick Clique - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Any delays in U.S. Congress in approving additional aid to Ukraine and other democracies is welcomed in the Kremlin, but Putin should not even hope to see support for global freedom weaken.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said this on Monday during a speech at the U.S. National Defense University, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"If there's anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it's just Putin and his sick clique," the president of Ukraine noted.

He noted that the Kremlin perceives delays in the U.S. legislative process and scandals, as well as a weakening of support for global freedom, as a dream come true.

"People like Putin shouldn't even hope to conquer freedom. And we can show our children and grandchildren what real confidence is," noted Zelensky.

In this connection, he recalled how U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1987 called for the destruction of the Berlin Wall during a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

"We need no-less confidence now than President Reagan had then," the president emphasized.

He expressed his conviction that the common goals of the democratic world are that the security and freedom established after the fall of the Berlin Wall be fully restored and preserved.

Zelensky also expressed confidence that next year, in 2024, the aggression of the "current enemy of the free world" will begin to collapse,“just like that wall”.

"And we can make it real," the president of Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that America, together with its allies and partners, is determined to help Ukraine consolidate and expand its battlefield gains. In addition, the U.S.-led international coalition is also ready to help Ukraine build a future force that will be able to deter Russian aggression in the years to come.