Democratic lawmaker Representative denounces US using of veto in Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) Democratic lawmaker Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the United States on Sunday for using its veto power to reject a UN Security Council resolution that sought an urgent humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, describing the decision as "shameful."



“The Biden Admin can no longer reconcile their professed concern for Palestinians and human rights while also single-handedly vetoing the UN’s call for cease-fire and sidestepping the entire US Congress to unconditionally back the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza,” Cortez stated in a post on social media.



On Friday, the United States exercised its veto power to block a UN Security Council draft resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, where ongoing bloodshed has been taking place.



The resolution, supported by nearly 100 UN member states, received backing from 13 Security Council members. The UK, also possessing veto power as a permanent council member, chose to abstain.



Despite the international call for a truce, Tel Aviv continued its offensive in Gaza after the US intervention, approving additional munitions for Israel.



The military actions, consisting of air and ground attacks, were initiated by Israel in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



Following a weeklong humanitarian pause, Israel resumed its military offensive on December 1.



The toll on the Gaza Strip has been severe, with nearly 18,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, killed, and over 49,200 others injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.

