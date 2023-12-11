Putin declares Russia open for business

(MENAFN) In a speech at the VTB Investment Forum in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin declared that the Russian market will remain open and competitive, dismissing Western attempts to isolate the country. Putin emphasized that Russia is not expelling anyone from its market and is committed to maintaining an open stance despite growing pressures.



Addressing the audience, Putin highlighted the resilience of the Russian market, noting that numerous foreign enterprises and organizations have expressed their willingness to continue operating in the country despite increasing pressure from their respective governments.



Surprisingly, Putin mentioned that the number of foreign companies operating in Russia has risen by 1,500 since March 2022, reaching a total of over 25,000 firms as of November 2023.



Putin welcomed this increase, emphasizing the advantages of working with and in Russia. He assured that these advantages were, are, and will continue to be beneficial for businesses. The president refuted Western expectations of a collapse in Russia following the departure of some businesses, asserting that Russian entrepreneurs have adapted and seized new opportunities.



The president's remarks underscore the resilience of the Russian market and its ability to attract foreign businesses, signaling a commitment to openness despite geopolitical challenges. As Russia navigates international pressures, Putin's message emphasizes the country's determination to foster a conducive environment for business and collaboration.



