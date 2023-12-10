Lower House Speaker, Chief Of Qatar Chamber Of Commerce, Industry Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani have stressed the importance of enhancing commercial cooperation between Jordan and Qatar.



Safadi said that Jordan has a comprehensive modernisation project launched by His Majesty King Abdullah at the political, economic and administrative levels, noting that the investment portfolio is a main pillar of the Economic Modernisation Vision, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.



He also called for building real and effective partnerships among Jordanian and Qatari businesspeople and exchanging visit to explore available investment opportunities and hold joint projects to serve joint interests.

For his part, Sheikh Khalifa described the Kingdom as the "preferred destination" for several Qatari investors thanks to what Jordan enjoys of security, stability, advanced infrastructure and qualified personnel. He expressed the chamber's keenness on developing economic and commercial alliances with Jordan.