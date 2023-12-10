German Chancellor expresses confidence amid budget crisis following court ruling

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence on Saturday that his government would find a satisfactory solution to the budget crisis triggered by a recent court ruling. The ruling, issued last month, overturned a decision to reallocate 60 billion euros (USD65 billion) intended for addressing the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. The funds were initially designated for pandemic-related measures but were redirected to support efforts in combating climate change and modernizing the country.



The dispute has intensified within Scholz's three-party coalition, comprising the Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens led by Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, and the pro-business Free Democrats led by Finance Minister Christian Lindner. The disagreement revolves around the allocation of funds and has created a pressing challenge to fill a 17 billion euro gap in the budget for the upcoming year.



Despite ongoing discussions among coalition leaders to resolve the impasse, the time constraints make it impossible to pass the budget through parliament before the start of the new year. The coalition, in existence for two years, has faced internal tensions and a decline in popularity, reflecting its challenges in maintaining cohesion and addressing key policy issues.



Scholz's center-left party has assured that the concept of the welfare state in Germany will not be dismantled as part of the resolution to the budget crisis. The outcome of the ongoing negotiations will have significant implications for the stability and policy direction of the coalition government.

MENAFN10122023000045015682ID1107566016