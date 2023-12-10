M42 affirms commitment to anticipating sustainable future for healthcare

(MENAFN) Amy Lehosky, the Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance Practices at M42, a collaborative initiative between G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Healthcare, affirms the company's commitment to anticipating a sustainable future for healthcare through the strategic integration of technology. Recognized as the World Health Organization's primary health partner at the COP28 conference, M42 is dedicated to driving a transformative shift in addressing urgent climate challenges by leveraging cutting-edge technologies.



Emphasizing a holistic approach, Lehosky highlights that M42 places human well-being at the core of its priorities, extending beyond patient-centric care to embrace broader aspects of health and prevention alongside treatment. Notably, the company is actively engaging with advanced technologies to pioneer solutions that address pressing climate-related health issues.



Lehosky draws attention to alarming statistics, revealing that over 13 million people succumb to diseases linked to climate change annually. Additionally, she notes that approximately 68 percent of adults grapple with depression and mental health issues, underlining the critical importance of a comprehensive approach to healthcare. Noteworthy is the healthcare sector's significant environmental impact, being the world's fifth-largest contributor to carbon emissions and responsible for around 5 percent of global emissions.



M42's designation as the primary health partner at COP28 underscores its pivotal role in driving sustainable healthcare initiatives on a global scale. By aligning with the World Health Organization, M42 is poised to contribute meaningfully to addressing the intersection of health, technology, and climate change, shaping a more resilient and sustainable future for healthcare practices worldwide.

