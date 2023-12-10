               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Attacks Four Communities In Sumy Region Overnight Sunday


12/10/2023 5:19:21 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked four communities in Sumy region overnight Sunday. As many as 14 explosions were recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“At night, Russians launched five shelling attacks on the border territories and settlements of Sumy region. 14 explosions were recorded. The communities of Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, and Druzhba came under shelling," the report says.

Read also: Sixty-four civilians killed in Russian attacks on Sumy region over two months

It is noted that the enemy in its attacks used mortars, MLRS, as well as dropped mines and VOG grenades from UAVs.

As reported, Sumy region ramped up the construction of fortifications throughout its territories.

