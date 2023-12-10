Enemy Attacks Four Communities In Sumy Region Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked four communities in Sumy region overnight Sunday. As many as 14 explosions were recorded.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“At night, Russians launched five shelling attacks on the border territories and settlements of Sumy region. 14 explosions were recorded. The communities of Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, and Druzhba came under shelling," the report says. Read also:
Sixty-four civilians killed in Russian attacks on Sumy
region over two months
It is noted that the enemy in its attacks used mortars, MLRS, as well as dropped mines and VOG grenades from UAVs.
As reported, Sumy region ramped up the construction of fortifications throughout its territories.
MENAFN10122023000193011044ID1107565908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.