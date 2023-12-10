Low Horizontal Visibility Forecasted During The Weekend: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: In its latest weather forecast, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) warned of low horizontal visibility expected during this weekend.
“Light fog to fog” is expected in some areas, moderately hot during the day, and relatively cool to cold at night.
Winds condition is favorable for marine activities, with northwesterly to northeasterly winds expected to be light to moderate in speed.
Minimum temperatures are set to range between 11°C and 19°C, while the maximum is expected to range between 25°C and 28°C .
