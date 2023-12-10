Turkey’s Foreign Minister visits Canada to advocate for cease-fire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, accompanied by counterparts designated by the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit, visited Canada on Saturday to advocate for a cease-fire in Gaza.



Fidan and the members of the Muslim group, established to monitor decisions made during the extraordinary joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League on Nov. 11, were warmly received by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the capital Ottawa.



During their visit, the delegation also engaged in discussions with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.



On the preceding day, the group had been in the United States, where they held meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, think tanks, and media organizations.



The foreign ministers of Turkey, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Nigeria were mandated by the extraordinary joint summit to take international action aimed at halting the war in Gaza and achieving a lasting peace.



Over the last three weeks, the group has convened in Beijing, Moscow, London, Paris, Barcelona, New York, and Washington DC, respectively, conducting diplomatic efforts.



Throughout their engagements, the delegation consistently emphasized the initiation of a solution process, to be conducted within UN parameters, for a permanent and equitable peace following the cease-fire in Gaza.

