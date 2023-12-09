Abu Dhabi's MOTN Festival Returns: Ticket Prices, New Attractions, What's In Store For Visitors

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 5:35 PM

The annual Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival in Abu Dhabi is back with a jam-packed line-up of family-friendly activities, concerts, games, carnival rides, movies, food stalls, art installations, and more.

Running until December 31, the festival lets you enjoy a blend of artistry, gastronomy, and unlimited entertainment along the breathtaking Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Apart from the annual extravaganza in the city, the festival introduced two new editions too – MOTN Al Dhafra (November 22 to 26), and MOTN Al Ain (November 29 to December 3), which turned out to be a great success.

Conceptualised and produced by Brag, the festival underscores the emirate's position as an ideal destination for those seeking excitement during the winter season.

The seventh MOTN Abu Dhabi celebrates the spirit of the festive season across different zones, concluding with a spectacular New Year's Eve finale.

Here's a guide to various MOTN entry passes:



General Admission tickets: Dh30 if bought online and Dh35 at the door (This offers access to free zones and attractions)

Day pass: Starts at Dh150

3+1 free offer: Dh540

Season pass: Dh495. For access to concerts and performances at the Entertain arena, visitors can grab their silver passes starting at Dh95, gold at Dh195, and platinum at Dh295.

What's in store for visitors

Here's what you can find at different zones of the festival:

Amuse zone

This zone brings a first-of-its-kind adventure, allowing children to explore the vibrant worlds of Barbie and Sonic at Spacetoon Land.

The Upside-Down Museum from the Netherlands adds excitement with an Instagram-worthy ball pit and mind-bending illusions.

Children can dive into a larger-than-life playscape featuring a playhouse, swings, phone booth, vinyl shop, roller room, and diner. The festival ensures non-stop entertainment all day long with carnival rides, bumper cars, a horse-themed carousel, skill games, and arts and crafts.

Indulge zone

Explore a fusion of flavours and craftsmanship that captures the essence of the region and beyond in this zone.

From London, Coqfighters offers a unique East-meets-West fried chicken, Mother Flipper serves up juicy burgers and Bad Boys Pizza Society delivers authentic pizza. Satisfy your sweet tooth with handmade sourdough doughnuts from CrossTown or indulge in a candy floss ice cream cone from Milk Train.

Thrill zone

Get your adrenaline fix in this zone with an array of heart-pounding activities. Escape zombies in a post-apocalyptic horror room, try your skills on the 4x4 Track with photo-friendly decor, and showcase skateboard stunts at MOTN Skate by RollDXB.

Play a VR sci-fi game where you combat alien forces using an innovative teleportation system at Omega Protocol. Movies in the Park also makes a thrilling return, featuring holiday classics like Lion King and Guardians of the Galaxy every day.

Entertain arena

Music lovers will be swept away on a melodious journey with global and regional acts by A-lost artists in this zone.

Embrace rhythm and harmony that transcends boundaries and generations with performances by Nancy Ajram, Ramy Sabry and DJ Aseel on Saturday, Black Eyed Peas on December 13, Taylor Swift tribute band 'Let's Sing Taylor' on December 16, Rasha Rizk on December 23, Cairokee and Al Far3i on December 30 and Saif Nabeel and Tamer Hosny on December 31.

