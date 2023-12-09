Global Activists Rally In Dubai Urging Climate Conference To Condemn Israeli Aggression In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Dubai / PNN /



Hundreds of activists, participants, and citizens in Dubai rallied on the sidelines of the COP 28 Global Climate Conference to demand an end to the massacre and genocidal war conducted by Israel against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, for the past two months. This conflict has led to the death of 17,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, with around 40,000 injured, and extensive destruction of Gaza neighborhoods.

Hundreds of environmental justice activists marched in the Blue Zone, where countries negotiate climate improvements, amid numerous conferences and workshops aiming to achieve climate and environmental justice and reduce the risks they face.

Activists chanted slogans calling for climate justice in Palestine, emphasizing that without justice in Palestine, there can be no justice in the world. Participants in the march, held in one of the streets of Expo Dubai, raised Palestinian media banners and posters condemning Israeli crimes, including slogans such as "Stop the Massacre," "Justice for Palestine," "End the Occupation," and“Stop Climate Colonization in Palestine.”

Many participants expressed their anger at the international community's silence about the ongoing crimes and the support of major countries for Israel in its aggression against civilians in Gaza. They called on conference participants to work towards ending this support, particularly from the United States, and to break the international silence on the ongoing aggression and crimes.

Some activists expressed hope that their activities would contribute to raising global awareness to stop the war and aggression. They pointed out that the global attention on the climate conference represents an opportunity to draw attention to the ongoing crimes in Gaza.