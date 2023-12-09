Court Rejects Appeal Of Child Protection Official For Abuse Of A Minor In Care

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Court of Appeals of the First Judicial District of Panama upheld the five-year conviction of a former official of the National Institute for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (Senniaf) official for the case of mistreatment of a disabled minor in a shelter for the protection of children reported the Public Prosecutor's Office on Saturday, December 9.
