No Prerequisites For Blackouts - Energy Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, there are no prerequisites for blackouts in Ukraine. However, in the case of Russian terrorist attacks on the power system, temporary blackouts are possible.

That's according to the Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon.

"The only threat is Russian attacks. Predicting the intensity of strikes or when they will occur is difficult," Galushchenko said.

He noted that there are currently no prerequisites for blackouts in Ukraine.

"Even if there is a critical impact on the power system as a result of the strikes, there may be blackouts, but they will be temporary," Galushchenko assured.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian power plants so far cover the demand of domestic consumers. However, along with increasing consumption comes a risk of a deficit in the power system.