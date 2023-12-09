Qatardebate Centre Holds Discussion In COP28 On Climate Action By Youth

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarDebate Centre, a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, participated in the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai by holding a discussion under the title of 'Youth action for climate change: centrality of youth voices'.

The panel discussed the personal experiences of young people, along with their projects and campaigns that focus on climate action, renewable energy, protection of environment and sustainable lifestyles, as well as the dangerous and large-scale troubles that encounter human and adversely impact the people's life from all over the world.

The event shed the light on the challenges facing young people in leading the change, along with the opportunities and strategies to rally the communities and impact policies.

Executive director of Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar LLC(G), Abdul Rahman al-Muftah, underscored the significance of this panel in introducing the programmes, initiatives, raising the eco-awareness and instilling the feeling of responsibility in the hearts of individuals to preserve the environment.

For her part, health and well-being specialist at Qatar Foundation, Ghoroor Abdulwaheed, highlighted the role of the panel in introducing the capabilities of young people in the entire fields along with their keenness to create the positive change through their projects that are based on multiple specialties.

