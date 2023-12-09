Maharram Aliyev Dismissed From Position Of Azerbaijani President's Assistant - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Maharram Aliyev
has been dismissed from the post of Assistant to the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Military
Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to another decree of the head of state, Magerram
Aliyev resigned from active military service.
