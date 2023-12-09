Azerbaijani Election Commission Reveals Date Of Accepting Documents From Organizations Wishing To Do Exit-Poll At Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The date of
acceptance of documents submitted for accreditation by
organizations that intend to conduct exit-poll at extraordinary
presidential election in Azerbaijan has been set, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the "Calendar plan of main actions and
measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary
presidential election", approved by the Central Election Commission
(CEC).
According to the calendar plan, documents will be accepted until
January 18, 2024.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09122023000187011040ID1107563295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.