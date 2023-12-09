               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Election Commission Reveals Date Of Accepting Documents From Organizations Wishing To Do Exit-Poll At Presidential Election


12/9/2023 3:08:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The date of acceptance of documents submitted for accreditation by organizations that intend to conduct exit-poll at extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has been set, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary presidential election", approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the calendar plan, documents will be accepted until January 18, 2024.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09122023000187011040ID1107563295

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search