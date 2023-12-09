Central Election Commission Gives Announcement Date For Preliminary Results Of Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The voting results of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan will be posted on the Central Election Commission's website on the election day as preliminary information, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "Calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary presidential election", approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Azerbaijan will hold presidential election on February 7, 2024.

After the completion of the counting of votes, the first copy of the final protocol of the precinct election commission on the results of voting should be sent to the district election commission together with the attached documents.

No later than February 9, 2024, the results of the election in the districts will be determined, the protocol of the district election commission will be drawn up, and the first copy of the protocol will be sent to the CEC together with the attached documents.

