Russian Forces Fire 318 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day, Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was injured as Russian troops shelled Kherson region 62 times in the past day, using mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, aircraft and drones.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the past day, the enemy launched 62 attacks, firing 318 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads,

tanks, aircraft and UAVs. The enemy fired 41 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

Prokudin said that the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods and the building of a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson city.

Russia's militarytoll in Ukraine rises to 338,120

As a result of Russian aggression, one person was injured, Prokudin stressed.

In turn, the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko, reported: "Over the past day, Russian troops shelled populated areas of the Kherson city territorial community 21 times, using 81 shells. Hits were recorded in Kherson, Prydniprovske, Sadove and Antonivka”.

According to him, a woman suffered an injury of medium severity due to the shelling. Medical assistance was rendered to her.

As reported, on Friday evening, December 8, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv.