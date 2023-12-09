Azerbaijan, Armenia Move Towards Peace In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Following an important development on the way leading to the
lasting peace in the South Caucasus between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
there is new hope in the region for ending the 200-year feud
between the neighbours. On 7 December, negotiations between the
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia reached
an important agreement. The sides agreed to take tangible steps to
build confidence between the two countries.
It is important to recall that until today Azerbaijan, under the
leadership of the head of the country President Ilham Aliyev, has
done tremendous work to achieve sustainable peace in the South
Caucasus. As the proverb goes, every cloud has a silver lining.
Despite the stones thrown from different directions of the
geopolitical world, Azerbaijan was able to hold back the onslaught
of aggression, propaganda, and slander and achieved its goals.
Having agreed among themselves on the principles of humanism and
based on qualities of goodwill, Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian
servicemen. It should be noted that the list excludes and cannot
include the leaders of the separatist regime who committed war
crimes against humanity, such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan,
Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, Vagif Khachaturyan and Alesha
Khosrovyan.
In its turn, Armenia, on the principles of humanism and
goodwill, releases two Azerbaijani servicemen. In addition, as a
kind gesture, Armenia withdraws its candidature to the 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) in favour of Azerbaijan's candidature.
Thus, we can happily state that the first bricks have been laid
on the way to building a lasting peace between the two countries in
the South Caucasus. Numerous provocations and proposals by
international communities to mediate failed, and in the end, the
parties themselves concluded that matters should be resolved
without mediators.
Western structures and organisations that nurture hatred and
enmity towards the South Caucasus and the Islamic world in recent
decades have made great efforts and actions to consolidate this
ideology in the minds of society. Behind the curtain, the main
instigators of propaganda of Islamophobia and hatred towards
Azerbaijan are always hidden.
Now the world can take a sane look at the circumstances of the
last months, where anti-Azerbaijani statements were propagated and
resolutions were adopted against Azerbaijan. President Ilham
Aliyev's speech at the "Garabagh: back home after 30 years.
Accomplishments and challenges" forum reinforces the truth of what
he said.
The reconstruction works being carried out in the liberated
territories will soon possibly welcome not only Azerbaijani IDPs
from the First Garabagh War but also the Armenians. At the forum,
Ambassador Matthew Bryza asked the President a question regarding
the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, its
restoration, the return of Azerbaijani IDPs and the return of the
Armenian population.
In his response to the question, the President reminded that
after the end of the Second Garabagh War, Azerbaijan repeatedly
suggested and stated that Azerbaijan considers the Armenians living
in Garabagh as its citizens.
These citizens (Armenians) were manipulated by the separatists
and perceived the word reintegration with fear. The only thing they
had to do was to apply for Azerbaijani citizenship, but they
refused due to the pressure exerted by the separatist clan.
At the moment, there is a special electronic website for
acquiring Azerbaijani citizenship, which many Armenians have
already applied for. Azerbaijanis do not hate Armenians, despite
the bloody past that the separatists brought to the territory of
Azerbaijan, and wish peace and prosperity to all neighbours of the
South Caucasus.
Organisations that froze for a long period and left for later
important issues in solving conflict situations have not justified
themselves. The UN and the EU are mostly corrupt and promote the
ideology and world order established by the ruling elite of the
Western countries without considering anyone.
That is why the President was asked a question at the forum
about the possibility of the Organisation of Turkic States becoming
a security alliance against foreign forces, a kind of NATO of
Turkic states.
With great potential, great geographical coverage, and huge
energetic resources, which today more than ever are a matter of
national security and a source of independent existence, it is
important to strengthen the alliance of Turkic States.
"Our geography (OTS) covers an area from Europe to Asia and even
to East Asia. We already have some transport infrastructure that
can be utilised now and we are doing so. We have developed a
friendly environment along the East-West corridor route. So why not
join our efforts?"
Thus, in the end, it was proved once again that no foreign
forces and international organizations either cannot solve any
problems or do not want to solve them. Besides, it demonstrated
that countries can solve their problem without any mediators. So,
since Armenia has always evaded direct talks without mediators, we
hope that they discern right from wrong, understand where they made
a blunder and will continue this initiative and at last permanent
peace will come to the region.
