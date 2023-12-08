EU To Provide Initial Humanitarian Aid To Palestine Next Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The European
Commission announced an initial humanitarian aid of €125 million
for the Palestinian population in 2024 due to the deteriorating
humanitarian situation, the European Commission communique says,
Trend reports.
It is noted that the funding will be used to support
humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
The document notes that in the Gaza Strip, where humanitarian
needs have reached record levels, the focus will be on emergency
response to save lives and restore access to basic needs such as
water, food, healthcare, shelter and sanitation. At the same time,
priority support will be aimed at protecting the most vulnerable
groups.
In the West Bank, where many Palestinian communities face
threats or have already been forcibly displaced, EU-funded
humanitarian aid projects will provide protection services such as
legal aid or material support for those affected by settler
violence, confiscations property or loss of livelihood. Access to
basic services will also be maintained.
