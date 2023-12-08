IOC Allows Russian, Belarusian Athletes To Compete At 2024 Olympics Under Neutral Flag

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) admitted Russians and Belarusians to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral flag.

That's according to olympics, Ukrinform reports.

“Like all the other athletes at the Olympic Games, the Individual Neutral Athletes will also have to comply with the rules and regulations applicable at the Olympic Games, including anti-doping,” the statement reads.

Like all the other athletes, they will also have to sign the updated Conditions of Participation applicable for Paris 2024. This contains a commitment to respect the Olympic Charter, including“the peace mission of the Olympic Movement,”

The Individual Neutral Athletes will be invited by the IOC and their respective IFs. Only a very limited number of athletes will qualify through the existing qualification systems.

Among the 4,600 athletes from around the world who have qualified for Paris 2024 so far, there are only 11 Individual Neutral Athletes (eight with a Russian passport plus three with a Belarusian passport).

In comparison, to date more than 60 Ukrainian athletes have qualified for Paris 2024. It is expected that the Ukrainian delegation is going to be around the same size as at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The strict eligibility conditions for Individual Neutral Athletes at Paris 2024 are the very same strict eligibility conditions under which they qualified, namely:

Qualified athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport will be entered as, and compete as, Individual Neutral Athletes;

Teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport will not be considered;

Athletes who actively support the war will not be eligible to be entered or to compete. Support personnel who actively support the war will not be entered;

Athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be eligible to be entered or to compete. Support personnel who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be entered;

Any such Individual Neutral Athlete, like all the other participating athletes, will have to meet all anti-doping requirements applicable to them in the lead-up to and at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and particularly those set out in the anti-doping rules;

The sanctions against those responsible for the war, the Russian and Belarusian states and governments, remain in place for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This means, in particular, that no flag, anthem, colors or any other identifications whatsoever of Russia or Belarus will be displayed at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in any official venue or any official function; and no Russian or Belarusian government or state officials will be invited to or accredited for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the IOC said.

The 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.

Photo: Getty Images