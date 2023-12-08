Whatsapp Introduces Voice Messages That Disappears Once Listened To

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) WhatsApp said they are introducing a new feature that will send a voice message which disappears once listened to.

"Today, were excited to announce you can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to," the company said in a blog post.

The company said that once the message is received, users have 14 days to open or it will expire from the chat.

WhatsApp is also working on another feature that allows its voice messages to be turned into texts when users can't listen to them.

MENAFN08122023000067011011ID1107561868