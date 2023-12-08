Azerbaijan's YASHAT Foundation Discloses Amount Of Spending On Consumer Loans

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's
YASHAT Foundation (established to create a transparent, effective
and accessible platform to support disabled military servicemen and
families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of the
country) spent 7 million manat ($4 million) on consumer loans and
repayment of other debt obligations, the foundation's head, the
Karabakh war veteran Elvin Huseynov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a press conference on the three-year
activities of the foundation.
Over the past period, the foundation totally addressed 2,300
appeals regarding the repayment of consumer loans and other debt
obligations, including 918 appeals from family members of martyrs,
three - from family members of missing persons and 1,379 - from
injured persons, Huseynov noted.
In addition, at the foundation's initiative, enterprises for
repayment of debt obligations repaid the debt obligations in the
amount of 126,392 manat ($74,350), Huseynov said.
