Azerbaijan's YASHAT Foundation Discloses Amount Of Spending On Consumer Loans


12/8/2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's YASHAT Foundation (established to create a transparent, effective and accessible platform to support disabled military servicemen and families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of the country) spent 7 million manat ($4 million) on consumer loans and repayment of other debt obligations, the foundation's head, the Karabakh war veteran Elvin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a press conference on the three-year activities of the foundation.

Over the past period, the foundation totally addressed 2,300 appeals regarding the repayment of consumer loans and other debt obligations, including 918 appeals from family members of martyrs, three - from family members of missing persons and 1,379 - from injured persons, Huseynov noted.

In addition, at the foundation's initiative, enterprises for repayment of debt obligations repaid the debt obligations in the amount of 126,392 manat ($74,350), Huseynov said.

