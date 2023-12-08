Italy Trusts In Soonest Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Accord - Italian Embassy In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Italy hopes for a
peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia soon, said in a
publication on the official page of the Italian Embassy in
Azerbaijan on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"The dialogue on normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan
will be strongly supported, and we expect to reach a peace accord
soon," the embassy said.
Negotiations between the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the
Republic of Armenia resulted in an agreement to take concrete
efforts to boost trust between the two countries.
The Republic of Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian soldiers as a
peace gesture, guided by humanism values. The list of 32 does not
and cannot include the leaders of the notorious regime, such as
Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben
Vardanyan, including Vagif Khachaturyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan who
committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, i.e., against the
people of Azerbaijan.
In turn, the Republic of Armenia, driven by humanist values and
as a gesture of peace, releases two Azerbaijani troops.
Furthermore, as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia
withdraws its candidacy for the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP-29) in support of the Republic of Azerbaijan's candidacy. The
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia expect that
other Eastern European Group nations will support Azerbaijan's
candidacy as well. As a courtesy, the Republic of Azerbaijan
supports the Republic of Armenia's candidacy for membership in the
Group of Eastern European States (EEG).
The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will
continue negotiations on the implementation of additional
confidence-building measures in the near future, and they will seek
international support for their efforts, which will contribute to
the establishment of mutual trust between the two countries and
benefit the entire South Caucasus region.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.