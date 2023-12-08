               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
One Person Killed And Four Injured As Result Of Rocket Attack On Pavlohrad District


12/8/2023 5:20:20 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed as a result of an enemy missile attack on Pavlohrad district, in the Dnipro region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"A missile attack on the Pavlohrad district. Unfortunately, there is one dead. Preliminary, there are four injured. All of them have been taken to the hospital. All are being operated on. Two people are in serious condition," he wrote, promising more information later.

Read also: Enemy launches drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol

As reported, in the morning, during an air raid alert, the enemy sent a missile to the Dnipropetrovsk region.

