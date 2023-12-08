Air Defense Forces Destroy 14 Out Of 19 Cruise Missiles In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 9:00 a.m., the Air Defense Forces destroyed 14 of 19 Kh-101 / Kh-555 cruise missiles in the Dnipro and Kyiv regions.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"On December 8, 2023, at about 6:00 a.m., the enemy struck Tu-95MS strategic bombers with Kh-101 / Kh-555 cruise missiles," the statement said.
A total of seven aircraft from the Saratov region were involved, firing 19 air-launched cruise missiles.
Some of the enemy missiles were aimed at infrastructure facilities in the Dnipro region. Another group, having reached Dnipro, changed its direction towards Kyiv.
