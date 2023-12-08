Odisha Govt Approves 19 Investment Proposals Worth Rs 4,804 Crore

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (KNN)

The Odisha government on Thursday approved 19 investment proposals worth Rs 4,804.35 crore.

The 19 approved projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 17,553 people across various sectors.

The significant investments are in key sectors such as apparel, textiles, steel, downstream, paint (chemical), plastics, packaging/metal downstream, chemicals, food, beverage and allied sectors, ferroalloys, IT infrastructure, agro processing, renewable energy/circular economy, and infrastructure.

As per reports, the agro industry has seen notable advancements, tapping into the state's cultivation potential.



Spread across 10 districts, these strategic investments reflect a comprehensive and widespread industrial development strategy for Odisha.

The varied investments contribute to the growth of manufacturing in Odisha, highlighting the region's abundant mineral resources, metallurgical proficiency, and dedication to technological progress in the IT sector.

Welspun Living Limited is also investing Rs 200 crore to establish a textile facility in Kendrapada, creating 2,000 jobs.

