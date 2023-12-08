One Russian Warship Combat Ready In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One Russian warship is remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea. No Kalibr-type missile carriers were spotted there.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of 07:30 a.m., December 8, 2023, one enemy warship was remaining in the Black Sea,” the report states.

Additionally, one Russian warship was on combat duty in the Sea of Azov and four in the Mediterranean Sea, including two missile ships with a total volley of up to 16 Kalibr-type cruise missiles.

Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force warned that Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers had launched cruise missiles at Ukraine's territory.