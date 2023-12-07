50 Asians Arrested In Qatar For Online Gambling

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) arrested 50 Asian nationals for engaging in online gambling in a residence.
After receiving permission from the Public Prosecution, MOI said that the house was raided and the accused were arrested.
Following house search, sums of money from gambling and alcoholic beverages were discovered.
The accused and the seized items were referred to competent authorities and will be presented to the Public Prosecution for legal action.
