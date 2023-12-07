Zelensky Thanks Japan For Decision To Support Ukraine With $4.5B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Japanese government for its support for Ukraine.
The head of state said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.
"First, I would like to thank Japan for a very timely and much-needed decision to support Ukraine. $4.5 billion is the total amount, and we expect the first part – $1.5 billion – already in January. A significant part of this aid package will come in the spring," Zelensky said.
He stressed that Japan had been consistent and very principled in its support for Ukraine and its people.
