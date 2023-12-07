IMF Board To Meet January 11 On Pakistan's Loan Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg
The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet on January 11 to consider final approval to disburse the next $700 million tranche from its current loan program, according to a spokeswoman.
Pakistan last month reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for the payment, under its existing $3 billion bailout package, and the board typically approves such deals.
Read Also
Pakistan secures final IMF approval for $3 billion bailout Pakistan is world's second-best stock market as key index rises IMF projects South Korean economy to grow 2.1% to 2.3% between 2024-2028 Sri Lanka wins IMF approval for $330 million payout
The South Asian nation, which is grappling with Asia's fastest inflation, has about $1 billion in dollar-denominated debt due next year and is scheduled to hold elections scheduled in February.
Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar said after the staff-level deal in November that the country may seek an additional loan from the IMF, describing the economy as "still fragile.”
MENAFN07122023000063011010ID1107558033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.