Zelensky Enforces Sanctions Against 185 Individuals, 181 Entities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has put into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to apply or amend personal sanctions against 185 individuals and 181 legal entities.

The corresponding decree, No. 813/2023 , was published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

According to the annexes to the NSDC decision, the restrictive measures were introduced for 10 and 5 years.

Of designated 181 entities, 169 are incorporated in the Russian Federation, and the rest – in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as Iran, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries.

Control over the implementation of the relevant decision is entrusted to the NSDC secretary.

The decree enters into force from the day of its publication.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in late November, Zelensky signed off two decrees to implement the NSDC's decision on imposing sanctions against 147 individuals and 303 entities associated with Russia.