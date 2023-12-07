Qatar's Permanent Representative Participates In Media Stand In UN For Current Situation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani participated in a media stand in New York, organized by the Arab Group at the United Nations for the current situation in Gaza Strip.

During the stand, Her Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue its mediation efforts and work with the international community in order to restore the pause, leading to a permanent ceasefire. (QNA)

