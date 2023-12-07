The addition of the WIN Cargo Service by ONE to Jeddah Islamic Port will boost maritime connectivity and contribute to global economic growth.

(MENAFN- saudi ports authority) Riyadh, December xx 2023: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced today the addition of the WIN cargo service by Ocean Network Express (ONE), the world's sixth-largest container carrier, to Jeddah Islamic Port. This new service will connect the Kingdom to the Indian West Coast and the US East Coast.



The inclusion of this service further strengthens the pivotal position of Jeddah Islamic Port, which is strategically located along global shipping lanes. As the number one port on the Red Sea coast, it serves as a vital link between the Asian, African, and European continents for maritime trade and cargo transshipment. This aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) aimed at transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics and transportation hub connecting three major continents.



The WIN cargo service will connect Jeddah Islamic Port to 11 regional and global ports, including Port Qasim in Pakistan, Mundra, Hazira, and Nhava Sheva in India, Algeciras in Spain, New York, Savannah, Norfolk, Charleston, and Jacksonville in the US, and Damietta in Egypt. With regular weekly sailings starting from May 2024 and a fleet of 9 vessels, this new service will enhance trade connectivity.



By offering world-class infrastructure and operational capabilities, Jeddah Islamic Port boasts a competitive edge, recognized by the Advanced Port Infrastructure of the Year award at the Landmarks in Logistics Awards 2023 and the Port of the Year honor at the Logistics and Transport Awards 2023 held in the UAE. These accolades further highlight the port's appeal to importers, exporters, and shipping agents.



The WIN cargo service marks the 26th route added to Mawani's network of maritime connections since the beginning of 2023. This expansion aims to strengthen trade, optimize the Kingdom's connectivity to global markets, enhance maritime interconnectedness, and accelerate economic growth by reducing transit times and shipping costs for imports and exports through the Kingdom's ports.-





