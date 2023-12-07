(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius asserted that Russia's defense industry remains steadfast despite sanctions imposed on the country, allowing Moscow to sustain its military capabilities. Pistorius identified this resilience as a pivotal factor hindering the efficacy of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.



Throughout the course of the conflict, the United States and its allies have supplied Kiev with a substantial number of Western-made heavy equipment, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, and air defense systems. The backbone of Ukraine's Western-made fleet comprises German-made Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, complemented by British-made Challenger 2 and United States-made Abrams M1 tanks.



Despite the influx of Western military support, Russian forces have managed to destroy a significant portion of the provided heavy armor, particularly during the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive, which yielded limited territorial gains for Kiev. On December 1, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that the Ukrainian military had incurred substantial losses, with over 125,000 troops and approximately 16,000 pieces of military hardware lost since the operation's initiation in early June.



Addressing the apparent challenge faced by the "collective West" in countering Russia's military advances, Pistorius, in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, emphasized that while Ukraine receives new arms and ammunition from Western backers, Russia continues to equip its forces independently. Pistorius acknowledged that Russia's ongoing production of weapons and ammunition, despite facing sanctions, has enabled the country to maintain its military capabilities, even if the equipment may not be the most modern.



This development raises questions about the effectiveness of sanctions as a tool to curb Russia's military capabilities and highlights the enduring resilience of the Russian defense industry. As the conflict in Ukraine persists, the ability of Russia to sustain its troops with domestically produced weaponry adds a layer of complexity to the dynamics of the ongoing geopolitical struggle in the region.



