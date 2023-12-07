(MENAFN) In a press statement on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asserted that the United States would shoulder the blame in the event of Ukraine's defeat on the battlefield if Congress fails to approve additional aid promptly. Yellen emphasized the crucial role of American funds, deeming them "utterly essential" for Kiev's continued efforts, during her visit to Mexico City.



The ongoing deliberations in United States Congress over a USD111 billion supplemental spending package, including USD61 billion earmarked for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and United States border security, have added urgency to the situation. Yellen underscored the severity of the matter, revealing that she has engaged in discussions with lawmakers who comprehend the dire circumstances. She stressed the importance of securing direct budget support, considering it integral to Ukraine's success.



President Vladimir Zelensky's chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, echoed these concerns during a speech at the United States Institute of Peace, cautioning that the delay in approving United States war funding places Kiev at a substantial risk of losing the ongoing conflict. Yermak urged swift action to avert potential consequences for Ukraine's military capabilities.



Shalanda Young, the Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, further emphasized the urgency of the situation in a letter to congressional leaders on Monday. Young warned that the resources allocated to Kiev were dwindling rapidly, noting that by mid-November, the Pentagon had already exhausted 97 percent of the USD62.3 billion allocated for Ukraine this year. She disclosed that both the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development had fully depleted their allocated funds, heightening the risk for Ukraine.



As the debate over the supplemental spending package intensifies, Yellen's stark warning and the subsequent pleas from other officials raise questions about the potential consequences of delayed aid on Ukraine's ability to sustain its defense efforts. The article explores the intricacies of the funding debate, the concerns expressed by key figures, and the looming implications for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



