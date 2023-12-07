Farmers in France demonstrate over administration’s policy with tractors

(MENAFN) In a notable demonstration of dissatisfaction with the prevailing agricultural policies of the government, farmers hailing from the Brittany region of France orchestrated a robust protest within the urban confines of Rennes.



Employing a fleet of tractors, these farmers aimed to articulate their grievances, contending that they find themselves encumbered by what they perceive as an onerous array of regulations dictating their agricultural activities.



According to local reports detailing the unfolding events, as the farmers reached the headquarters of the Brittany Regional Council, their protest took on a symbolic dimension.



Utilizing straw, they covered the parking lot, and official documents were scattered as a visual representation of their discontent. Subsequently, the farmers directed their tractor convoy to the front of the regional directorate of agriculture and forestry, where they proceeded to spread grass, accentuating their message of dissent.



The Rennes police, in a statement shared on the social media platform X, disclosed that the protest unfolded with the active participation of approximately 100 tractors.



This mobilization served as a collective expression of the farmers' concerns, seeking to draw attention to what they perceive as the need for a reevaluation of the current regulatory landscape impacting their agricultural pursuits.

