Qatar, Queiroz Part Ways By 'Mutual Agreement', Lopez Takes Over As Al Annabi Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a surprising development, veteran Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz has stepped down as Qatar's head coach a month before Al Annabi begin their title defence at the Asian Cup at home.

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) on Wednesday announced the tenure of former Real Madrid and Portugal coach, who replaced Felix Sanchez in February,“has ended amicably by mutual agreement between the two parties.”

Queiroz was in charge for 11 matches, with Qatar winning four, drawing three and losing four. The Asian champions got off to a flying start at the joint qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 under the Portuguese beating Afghanistan and India in their opening matches.

"The QFA expresses its sincere gratitude to coach Queiroz for his unwavering dedication, leadership, and contributions during his tenure as the head coach of the national team. We wish him success in his future endeavours," a QFA statement said.

Al Wakrah coach Marquez Lopez will replace Queiroz as head coach of Qatar, who are preparing for the Asian Cup scheduled to take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

“The Qatar Football Association expresses gratitude and appreciation to Al Wakrah Sports Club for their cooperation and consent in facilitating Marquez Lopez's appointment as the national team head coach for the upcoming period,” the QFA statement added.

Qatar will open the Asian Cup with a match against Lebanon on January 12 before meeting other Group A opponents – Tajikistan and China.