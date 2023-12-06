Saudi Health Joins Talks For An International Convention On Epidemic Prevention Meetings In Geneva To Build On Covid-19 Global Cooperation

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Riyadh:

Saudi Health participates in meetings held by the World Health Organization WHO on epidemic prevention, preparation, and response in Geneva, Switzerland.

Saudi Arabia is discussing with the World Health Organization and member states the possibility of drafting an agreement aimed at preventing and responding to epidemics, continuing discussions of the Intergovernmental negotiating body in its previous meetings.

The ministry explained that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted many challenges in the global health system. The drafting of the agreement comes to help unify efforts to protect communities from epidemic diseases.

