Azerbaijani Defense Minister Received Iranian Navy Commander

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov
received the Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy, Rear
Admiral Shahram Irani, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense
Ministry.
At the meeting hosted by the Defense Ministry, Colonel General
Z. Hasanov welcomed the Iranian guests and expressed his
satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister
congratulated the guest on the occasion of the Iran's Navy Day. The
Minister of Defense noted that Azerbaijan-Iran relations are based
on ancient historical roots and emphasized the importance of mutual
visits in terms of further development of military cooperation.
Rear Admiral Sh. Irani expressed his gratitude for the hospitality,
congratulated the Minister of Defense on the restoration of the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as on
the achievements of the Azerbaijan Army. He conveyed the greetings
of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the
Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein
Bagheri. The Navy Chief expressed confidence that such meetings
would make positive contributions to bilateral military
cooperation.
During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the
development prospects of military cooperation between the two
countries, regional security and a number of other topics.
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107546877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.