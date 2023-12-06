               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Received Iranian Navy Commander


12/6/2023 8:11:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

At the meeting hosted by the Defense Ministry, Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the Iranian guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister congratulated the guest on the occasion of the Iran's Navy Day. The Minister of Defense noted that Azerbaijan-Iran relations are based on ancient historical roots and emphasized the importance of mutual visits in terms of further development of military cooperation.
Rear Admiral Sh. Irani expressed his gratitude for the hospitality, congratulated the Minister of Defense on the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as on the achievements of the Azerbaijan Army. He conveyed the greetings of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri. The Navy Chief expressed confidence that such meetings would make positive contributions to bilateral military cooperation.

During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the development prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, regional security and a number of other topics.

MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107546877

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search