German court rejects compensation claims in BioNTech vaccine lawsuit over side effects

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a German court dismissed the compensation claim brought forth by a man who had filed a lawsuit against BioNTech, contending that he experienced adverse side effects from the company's coronavirus vaccine.



The 58-year-old individual contended that, following the administration of a second vaccine dose two years ago, he encountered difficulties with concentration and suffered a loss of vision in one eye.



The court in Rottweil dismissed his request for compensation, asserting that he failed to furnish substantial scientific evidence to support his claims. However, it emphasized that he retains the option to challenge the ruling by filing an appeal within a one-month timeframe.



Throughout the trial, the individual informed the court that he received a diagnosis of eye infarction merely a day after receiving the second vaccine dose. He asserted that he experienced near-total loss of sight in one eye as a result of the vaccine's side effects.



He sought €150,000 (USD162,000) in compensation and requested additional assurance from BioNTech, stipulating that he should be indemnified for any subsequent harm incurred.

