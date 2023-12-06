Foreign Ministry Continues Efforts To Evacuate 110 Jordanians From Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, reaffirmed the ministry's dedicated efforts, led by the Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate, to closely monitor the situation of Jordanian citizens residing in Gaza and expedite their evacuation to the Kingdom.The Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah confirmed that the Jordanian embassy team in Cairo, currently positioned at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, is tirelessly working to facilitate the evacuation of 110 Jordanian citizens registered on the ministry's lists.These individuals have been granted permission by the crossing authorities to depart on Wednesday via the Rafah crossing to Egypt. Upon arrival in Egypt, the embassy team will receive them, provide necessary support, ensure access to medical care, and facilitate their swift return to Jordan.Highlighting the ongoing conflict, Qudah revealed that the total number of registered Jordanian citizens residing in Gaza has reached 913 individuals since its commencement. Out of this number, 458 have already been successfully evacuated.Furthermore, he emphasized the unwavering commitment of the Kingdom to continue evacuating its nationals from the Gaza Strip. He urged Jordanian citizens residing or currently in Gaza to promptly contact the Ministry's Operations Directorate for round-the-clock assistance using the following contact details:Phone numbers:- 00962799562903- 00962799562471- 00962799562193- Email: ...