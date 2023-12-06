Azerbaijan Reveals Approximate Number Of Mines, Unexploded Ordnance Still Left On Its Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. There are currently more than 1.5 million mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, according to preliminary data, Executive Director of the NGO State Support Agency Aygun Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the International Baku Forum on "Healthy environment and mine-free life to achieve sustainable development goals".

Aliyeva noted that the international community's negligent attitude to the contamination of Azerbaijani territories with mines and unexploded ordnance leads to the delay of reconstruction and construction work, as well as the return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands.

She emphasized that more than 60 countries of the world suffer from mines and unexploded ordnance.

"I regret to note that Azerbaijan is at the top of this list," Aliyeva added.

The International Baku Forum on "Healthy environment and mine-free life to achieve sustainable development goals" is being held today under the organization of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel