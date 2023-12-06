Azerbaijan Reveals Approximate Number Of Mines, Unexploded Ordnance Still Left On Its Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. There are
currently more than 1.5 million mines and unexploded ordnance in
Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation,
according to preliminary data, Executive Director of the NGO State
Support Agency Aygun Aliyeva said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the International Baku Forum on "Healthy
environment and mine-free life to achieve sustainable development
goals".
Aliyeva noted that the international community's negligent
attitude to the contamination of Azerbaijani territories with mines
and unexploded ordnance leads to the delay of reconstruction and
construction work, as well as the return of Azerbaijanis to their
native lands.
She emphasized that more than 60 countries of the world suffer
from mines and unexploded ordnance.
"I regret to note that Azerbaijan is at the top of this list,"
Aliyeva added.
The International Baku Forum on "Healthy environment and
mine-free life to achieve sustainable development goals" is being
held today under the organization of the State Support Agency for
Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.
