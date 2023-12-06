Current labor dispute against Tesla in Sweden spreads to Denmark

(MENAFN) The ongoing labor dispute against Tesla in Sweden is now extending its reach to Denmark, where transport workers, affiliated with the country's largest trade union, have announced their intention to take action in solidarity with their Swedish counterparts against the Texas-based automaker. Tesla remains non-unionized globally, but Swedish workers are advocating for the company to engage in a collective bargaining agreement, a standard practice for most employees in Sweden. Although Tesla does not operate a manufacturing plant in Sweden, it maintains several service centers in the country.



The United Federation of Workers in Denmark, also known as 3F, declared their support for the Swedish workers and disclosed plans for a sympathy action. The move comes in response to speculation that Tesla might reroute its car deliveries through Danish ports after Swedish dockworkers obstructed the reception of Tesla cars in Sweden. The primary demand of the Swedish workers is for Tesla to enter into a collective bargaining agreement, aligning with established labor practices in the country.



In a statement, 3F outlined their concrete actions, stating that dock workers and drivers will refuse to receive and transport Tesla cars bound for Sweden, disrupting the previous model of delivery. Jakob Lykke, the local head of 3F Transport in Esbjerg, revealed that Tesla cars are exclusively received through the harbor in Denmark's fifth-largest town. Effective December 20, the union members will refrain from driving Tesla cars off the board, impacting not only the Swedish market but also potentially influencing the Danish market.



Jan Villadsen, the head of 3F, emphasized that this solidarity action is exerting additional pressure on Tesla. The hope is that the company will promptly engage in negotiations and agree to sign a collective bargaining agreement. The widening scope of the labor conflict, now involving both Swedish and Danish workers, reflects a coordinated effort to address workers' demands and emphasize the significance of fair labor practices within Tesla's operations in the region.

