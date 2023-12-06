Dr. Sandeep Marwah Conferred With Honorary Doctorate For Outstanding Contributions To Education And Entertainment Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai: In a spectacular ceremony held at Hotel Atlantis Palm, Dubai, Maverick Business Academy London, in collaboration with Rushford Business School, Geneva, Switzerland, bestowed an honorary Doctorate upon the internationally renowned Dr. Sandeep Marwah. This prestigious accolade was presented in recognition of Dr. Marwah's unparalleled dedication to the education industry and his transformative impact on the media and entertainment sector. The honorary Doctorate was conferred during the 8th Convocation of the school, marking a momentous occasion.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a trailblazer in the field of media and entertainment, holds the distinction of being the founder of Noida Film City-recognized as the fastest-growing film city globally. His visionary venture, Marwah Studios, stands as the first professional studio in North India, while AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television) claims the distinction of being the first private film school in India.



With an illustrious career spanning numerous film and television programs, Dr. Marwah has made significant contributions as a producer of an extensive portfolio of short films. His impact as an educator extends to shaping the minds of 30,000 students from 145 countries worldwide.



Dr. Marwah's multifaceted involvement encompasses 4500 television programs, 125 feature films, 5000 training films, and the organization of 7500 events. Impressively, his studios have attracted a staggering three million visitors under film and cultural tourism from 156 countries.



Beyond his pioneering ventures, Dr. Sandeep Marwah chairs more than hundred organizations related to soft power and has been honored as a cultural ambassador by an impressive count of 71 countries globally.



The honorary Doctorate is a testament to Dr. Marwah's extraordinary contributions, recognizing him as a luminary in the realms of education, media, and entertainment. This prestigious accolade is a celebration of his indomitable spirit, visionary leadership, and far-reaching impact on the global stage.



