Death Toll Rises, Crucial Facilities Destroyed In Gaza After Ceasefire Expires

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 6 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Palestinian death toll has risen to at least 16,248, as a result of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, the health ministry said.

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the ministry, accused Israel of escalating its targeting of hospitals and health facilities, noting that, it destroyed 56 health institutions, arrested 35 medical personnel, and rendered the health system in the Gaza Strip completely incapacitated.

Al-Qedra called on the United Nations and the World Health Organisation to protect hospitals and health and humanitarian teams, and to provide safe passage for the entry of medical supplies and fuel and the exit of the wounded.

The Zionist Defence Forces (IDF) said, Hamas had deliberately embedded itself among civilians.– NNN-XINHUA