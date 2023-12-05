(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani laid the foundation for the rehabilitation and construction of the second lane of the Basra-Fao [Faw] road in Basra province on Saturday.

He reviewed project details, timelines, and emphasized the government's commitment to improving services crucial for citizens across sectors. Al-Sudani highlighted the significance of the Basra-Fao road, stating it would alleviate the hardships faced by the residents of Fao district due to the road's current condition.

Al-Sudani emphasized the vitality of Fao as a key area in Iraq today, stressing the need to enhance its infrastructure, particularly roads. The Basra-Fao road rehabilitation project, funded by Basra province allocations, was identified as crucial due to its substantial impact on transportation for both citizens and goods.

The Prime Minister instructed the executing company to adhere to timelines and meet required specifications according to the prepared plan. The Basra-Fao road spans 90 km outbound and 65 km inbound, with rehabilitation including the construction of rest areas, protective fencing, road signs, and informational markers.

Additionally, a 75 km optical cable and a 10 km electrical network with all necessary accessories will be installed as part of the project.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

The post Iraq's PM Launches Basra-Fao Road Project first appeared on Iraq Business News .